Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.84.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

