SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 317.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $76,119,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,919,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 700,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,045,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after buying an additional 250,142 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.96. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $100.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.