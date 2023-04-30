iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Holdings Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after acquiring an additional 871,057 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 734,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after acquiring an additional 224,646 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after acquiring an additional 132,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,324,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.