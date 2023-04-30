Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $440,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average is $374.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

