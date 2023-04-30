Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $566.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Repay had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

