Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,815 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

