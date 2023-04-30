U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,291,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,005,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $66.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.