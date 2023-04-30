U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

