U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,409 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

