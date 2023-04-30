U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 561,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $962.88 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

