4,841 Shares in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 1.7 %

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $467,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.