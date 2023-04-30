U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

