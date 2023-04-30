1,559 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 21,394.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Graco by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 522,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,140,000 after acquiring an additional 92,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Graco by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GGG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

