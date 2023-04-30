U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $93,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYF opened at $51.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $334.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.