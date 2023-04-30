855 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

