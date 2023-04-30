4,125 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BEP. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

BEP stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.