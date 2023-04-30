U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RXO in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

