U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $79,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $132.68 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

