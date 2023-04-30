U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.92 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.