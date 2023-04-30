U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

BTT stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

