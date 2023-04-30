U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $205.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $309.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

