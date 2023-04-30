Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on June 9th

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TOROGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TORO stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.