Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on June 9th

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TORO stock opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

