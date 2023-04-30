Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.93.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

