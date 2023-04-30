TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Up 25.3% in April

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 229,026 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in TaskUs by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 415,563 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Price Performance

TASK stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

