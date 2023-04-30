Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Stories

