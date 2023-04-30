Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of TAST opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,123,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
