WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 14.51%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.
WisdomTree Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.98. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00.
WisdomTree Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WisdomTree Company Profile
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
