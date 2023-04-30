So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SY. Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get So-Young International alerts:

So-Young International Price Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International

About So-Young International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in So-Young International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $153,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.