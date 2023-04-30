So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SY. Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
So-Young International Price Performance
So-Young International stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.31 million, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On So-Young International
About So-Young International
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on So-Young International (SY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.