Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.36%.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.