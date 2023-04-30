Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Up 13.0% in April

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,145. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

