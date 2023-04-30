Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 94,683 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,532,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 408,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.