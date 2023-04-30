Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on POR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.