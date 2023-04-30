Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 23rd

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Numis Trading Up 67.2 %

Shares of Numis stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,841.67 and a beta of 0.82. Numis has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 343 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.29.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Ireland. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, debt advisory, equity capital markets, growth capital solutions, IPOs, and mergers and acquisitions.

