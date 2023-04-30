Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on June 23rd

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Numis Trading Up 67.2 %
Shares of Numis stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £375.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,841.67 and a beta of 0.82. Numis has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 343 ($4.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.29.
Numis Company Profile
