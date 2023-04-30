Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 569,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
TSHA opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.09.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
