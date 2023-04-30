Olin (NYSE:OLN) Issues Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS.

Olin Stock Up 1.3 %

OLN opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Olin

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.73.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Olin by 2,012.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Articles

