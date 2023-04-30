Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 65,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.