Short Interest in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Expands By 20.2%

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 728,600 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,781,473.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,754,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 426.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tucows in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tucows in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tucows by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $22.39 on Friday. Tucows has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

