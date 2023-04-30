Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $87.59 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 362.35%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $107,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,771,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

