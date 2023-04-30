First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

