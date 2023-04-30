Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of TIRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Tian Ruixiang has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.65.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

