ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $94.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

