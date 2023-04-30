The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -971.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.