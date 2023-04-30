Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Saia Stock Up 14.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.