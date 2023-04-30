Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Saia Stock Up 14.6 %

SAIA stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total value of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

