Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ARLP stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

