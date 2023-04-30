Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Earnings Results

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $368.70 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $132,163,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.95.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

