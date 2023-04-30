Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.