Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSVGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

LON FSV opened at GBX 285.50 ($3.57) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 275.72. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.50 ($3.67). The company has a market capitalization of £925.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,039.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel Foster bought 1,000 shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £2,670 ($3,334.58). Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

