Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,494,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,562,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

