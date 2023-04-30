China National Building Material Company Limited (CBUMY) to Issue Dividend of $2.43 on July 14th

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 2.4265 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.
China National Building Material Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $37.95 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.
China National Building Material Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China National Building Material (CBUMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.