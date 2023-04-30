China National Building Material Company Limited (CBUMY) to Issue Dividend of $2.43 on July 14th

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 2.4265 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd.

China National Building Material Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBUMY opened at $37.95 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.