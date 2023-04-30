Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BLJZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 8th

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Berli Jucker Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance

OTC:BLJZY opened at $9.64 on Friday. Berli Jucker Public has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

About Berli Jucker Public

(Get Rating)

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berli Jucker Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berli Jucker Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.