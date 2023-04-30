Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BLJZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 8th

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Berli Jucker Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance

OTC:BLJZY opened at $9.64 on Friday. Berli Jucker Public has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

About Berli Jucker Public

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited manufactures, distributes, and services in the areas of packaging, consumer, healthcare and technical, modern retail supply chain, and other group businesses in Thailand. It designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes glass and plastic packaging products, and aluminum cans.

