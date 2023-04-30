Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BLJZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 8th

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (OTC:BLJZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Thursday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Berli Jucker Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Berli Jucker Public Stock Performance
OTC:BLJZY opened at $9.64 on Friday. Berli Jucker Public has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.
About Berli Jucker Public
