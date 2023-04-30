Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.
Prada Stock Down 0.7 %
PRDSY stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.
About Prada
